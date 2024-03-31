Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

