Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 182,547 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 42,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

