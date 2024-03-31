Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
