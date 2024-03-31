Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $410.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $263.20 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.49 and a 200 day moving average of $366.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.