Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.37. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
