Morgan Stanley Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $72.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

OXY stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.