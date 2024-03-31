Morgan Stanley Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $762.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $767.00 to $762.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $868.72.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $825.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $851.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.81. Equinix has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

