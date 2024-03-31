Morgan Stanley Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPP opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $910.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,569.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,006,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 979,214 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $820,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

