Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Up 0.3%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 3,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

