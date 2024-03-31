Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $485,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DRD opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

