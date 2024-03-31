Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

