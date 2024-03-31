Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

EW stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

