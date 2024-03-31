Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

