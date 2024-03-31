Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $399.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.22 and its 200-day moving average is $333.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

