Myriad Asset Management US LP Invests $21.66 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 413,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,661,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 12.0% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KRE opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

