Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $18.35. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 59,454 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $410.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 375,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

