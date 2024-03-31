Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.65

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.65 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.16). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15), with a volume of 254,437 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Netcall Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,033.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.66.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($745,128.27). Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

