Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.65

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.65 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.16). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15), with a volume of 254,437 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netcall
Netcall Trading Down 1.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($745,128.27). Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.
About Netcall
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Netcall
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.