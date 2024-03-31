Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.