Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

NFLX stock opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39. The company has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

