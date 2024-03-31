New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

