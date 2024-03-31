New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $86.82 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. FMR LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

