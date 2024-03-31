New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Up 5.5%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 267,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

