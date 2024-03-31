New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

