New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.