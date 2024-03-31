New Potomac Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

