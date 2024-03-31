New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,627.88 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,586.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,322.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

