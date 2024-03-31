New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 15,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 308,843 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.