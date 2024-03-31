New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $971.57 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

