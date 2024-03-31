NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading 1% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.53. 1,373,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,365,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.17.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

