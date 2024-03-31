Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 929 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 924 ($11.68). Approximately 196,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 161,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($11.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Trading Up 0.4 %

About Next 15 Group

The firm has a market cap of £918.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,553.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.77.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.