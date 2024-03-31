Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,433 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

