Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 785 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

NYSE BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

