Next Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

