Next Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.29.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

