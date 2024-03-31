Next Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ARKG stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

