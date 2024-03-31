Next Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

VT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.