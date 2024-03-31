Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $185.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

