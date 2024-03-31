Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

TYG opened at $30.91 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

