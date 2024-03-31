Next Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

