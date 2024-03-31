NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3,371.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 191,331 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,026.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.