Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Trading Down 2.5%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97. 51,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.