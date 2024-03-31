Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $128.40 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

