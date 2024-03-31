Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Free Report) were down 16% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Nubia Brand International Trading Down 16.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.