NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuCana Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. NuCana has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

