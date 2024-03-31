Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.33. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 17,976 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

