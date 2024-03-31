Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.33. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 17,976 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
