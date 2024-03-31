NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as high as C$12.11. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 697,072 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5939227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

