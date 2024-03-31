Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Reduced by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

