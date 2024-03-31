Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Up 9.8%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.00. 14,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.