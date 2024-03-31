Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

