Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 3,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 42,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

Get Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.